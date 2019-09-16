Over 100 Taliban terrorists including senior commanders killed - Ministry

More than 100 Taliban terrorists including two senior commanders have been killed in different districts of Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan released on Monday.

The statement by the Ministry said 90 Taliban terrorists were killed in an encounter with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Warmami District of Paktika. During the clash, the Taliban's major stronghold and warehouse of explosive materials, vehicles and military equipment were also destroyed.

At the same time, the ministry informed that six Taliban terrorists were killed in a clash with the ANDSF. Three other members of the outfit were also wounded as a result of the clash that took place in Shikha village, Farah City of Farah province.

Four Taliban terrorists were killed including two senior commanders, while a group of Taliban terrorists attacked Afghan National Police (ANP) check posts in Kunjak and Shakar Qala regions, Pul-e-Alam City of Logar province.

Two Taliban terrorists were killed by their own bomb blast in Ahmad Aba District of Paktiya.