Primary producers valued and respected by city folk, UMR Research says

“I would say to our farmers and growers, New Zealanders value your work. There is a lot to be positive about. Primary sector exports are strong, reaching record highs, and the Government is looking to the long-term to make sure it stays that way.”

Devdiscourse News Desk Wellington
Updated: 17-09-2019 06:30 IST
The Minister of Agriculture, Damien O'Connor, welcomes the release today of research by UMR showing Kiwis have a positive view of our farmers and growers.

"Research by UMR into perceptions of the primary sector shows that our primary producers are valued and respected and appreciated by city folk.

"The research has shown New Zealanders are almost five times as likely to hold a positive view of sheep & beef farming than a negative one (54% positive compared to only 12% negative) and more than twice as likely (51%) to hold a positive view towards dairy farming than a negative one (20%). Auckland, our largest urban area, are bigger fans of dairy farming than anywhere else in the country.

"As the Executive Director of UMR Research says, the research is at odds with the perception that farmers are not well-liked by their urban counterparts. Researchers have gone out and polled New Zealanders and found that is simply not true.

"I would say to our farmers and growers, New Zealanders value your work. There is a lot to be positive about. Primary sector exports are strong, reaching record highs, and the Government is looking to the long-term to make sure it stays that way."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : New Zealand
