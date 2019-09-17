Blast near Afghan President Ghani's campaign rally; 24 killed

An explosion has struck Parwan province, close to where Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was holding a campaign rally on Tuesday, according to local media reports. Initial reports suggest that the gathering was not directly hit due to the blast near Ghani's campaign rally and the president is reportedly safe.

Officials have said that casualties are feared due to the blast near Afghanistan President Ghani's campaign rally but the exact number was not clear yet.

Also Read: Death toll from Taliban blast in Afghan capital reaches 16, with 119 wounded - official

Update 1: At least 24 people have been killed and 32 wounded after a suicide blast outside a campaign rally being held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a hospital official said. "The toll includes women and children," Parwan hospital director Dr. Abdul Qasim Sangin told AFP.

Update 2: Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. The militant group also claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that was conducted right after the blast in Parwan.

Further details about Blast near Afghan President Ghani's campaign rally are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.