Saudi Aramco to delay some of PetroChina's Oct loadings of light crude oil -source

Saudi Aramco informed PetroChina on Tuesday that some of its loadings of light crude oil for October will be delayed by up to about 10 days, in the wake of Saturday's attacks on the kingdom's key oil facilities, according to a senior Chinese state oil source with knowledge of the matter.

However, Aramco, the state oil company of Saudi Arabia, will still supply the same grades and volumes of light crude oil requested for October nominations, the source said. The Chinese state refiner was also told that some of its September-loading light crude cargoes will be swapped to heavier grades with no change in volumes or delays, the source said.

"The (loading dates and volumes of) September cargoes are too prompt to be changed, as Aramco may be still assessing the damages to its facilities," said the source.

