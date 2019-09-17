Pretoria: Menlyn Maine mall evacuated due to bomb threat

The Menlyn Maine mall in South Africa's Pretoria was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to local media. A man reportedly threatened to blow up the building while trying to rob Absa branch in Menlyn Maine.

The man who threatened a bomb blast at Menlyn Maine was arrested but the bomb disposal squad is still searching the building for any suspicious object and have not declared the mall safe yet.

#sapsGP #SAPS Brooklyn arrested a man after he made a bomb threat at the Menlyn Maine Shopping Centre this morning. #SAPS bomb disposal & #K9 units are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The centre is not declared as safe yet. MLhttps://t.co/IxNtKNdd11 pic.twitter.com/DSimesEOiQ — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 17, 2019

Further details about the Menlyn Maine mall bomb threat are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.