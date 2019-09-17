International Development News
Pretoria: Menlyn Maine mall evacuated due to bomb threat

Devdiscourse News Desk Pretoria
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:15 IST
The Menlyn Maine mall in South Africa's Pretoria was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to local media. A man reportedly threatened to blow up the building while trying to rob Absa branch in Menlyn Maine.

The man who threatened a bomb blast at Menlyn Maine was arrested but the bomb disposal squad is still searching the building for any suspicious object and have not declared the mall safe yet.

Further details about the Menlyn Maine mall bomb threat are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : South Africa
