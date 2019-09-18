International Development News
Watch: Bomb threat at Metro Bridge in Kyiv; special operation launched

Devdiscourse News Desk Kyiv
Updated: 18-09-2019 21:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MVS_UA)

A bomb threat was reported at Metro Bridge in Ukraine's Kyiv on Wednesday. A special operation was launched by the police following the threats by a man to blow up the bridge,

An armed man on the bridge fired several shots and reportedly also threatened to blow up the government buildings.

The officials have qualified the case as "preparation for a terrorist act".

The Main and Territorial Police Directorates, patrol squads, dog handlers with service dogs, special forces, and specialists with the explosion service have already arrived at the scene.

Earlier today, traffic at several metro stations in Kyiv was reportedly suspended due to the threat of a suspected explosive device.

"The unknown man is firing and threatening an explosion. We are conducting a special police operation. The traffic of cars and trains on the bridge is blocked," Kyiv Police Chief Andrey Krischenko said.

COUNTRY : Ukraine
