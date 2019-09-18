DEPwD develops Management Information System for Accessible India Campaign

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD)under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has developed a Management Information System (MIS) for stakeholders of Accessible India Campaign (AIC). Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment launched the MIS portal here today in the presence of Secretaries of various nodal ministries namely, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Shri Gehlot mentioned that the MIS portal will bring all the nodal ministries, and States/UTs on a single platform for monitoring the progress being made against each target of AIC. He further stated that the portal will be useful in maintaining all the function on a digital platform and capture data on a real-time basis.

Smt. Shakuntala Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD informed that the monitoring of the places being made accessible will become more effective as there is the provision of uploading images of such features. The portal is made fully accessible for Divyangjans.

(With Inputs from PIB)