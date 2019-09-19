Closing date for Public Sector Innovation Awards postponed to 30 Sept

The closing date for the 2019 Public Sector Innovation Awards, which recognize service delivery improvements and innovation, has been postponed to 30 September.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) said the original closing date for entries was 16 September 2019.

The 2019 Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) Public Sector Innovation Awards aims to recognize successful and effective service delivery improvement projects and initiatives that have been achieved through the application of innovative approaches, methodologies, and tools.

"We seek to celebrate the successes of individuals, teams and entire institutions in the quest for a more effective and accountable government.

"We are looking for creative initiatives and projects that reflect 'out-of-the-box' thinking and individuals who have been prepared to take risks and go against the tide to a certain extent, with the overall aim of improving services that are delivered to the public," said DPSA Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The DPSA called on public servants across the three spheres of government to send in nominations and entries ahead of the deadline.

Innovation sought by CPSI involves the application of new ideas, which results in benefits through cost-savings, efficiency improvements, and new products or services, using technology and other solutions.

In addition, the newly-reviewed awards categories are also aligned to the seven government priorities announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February and also seek to respond to the imperatives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Entries are invited for the following categories:

Innovative Solutions Reducing the Cost of Delivering Services;

Call for Public Sector Innovation Ambassadors, Champions and Trailblazers;

Citizen-focused Innovations andInnovations harnessing 4IR Solutions.

The awards come in light of the annual Public Service Month, with this year's theme being 'Khawuleza: Taking Public Service to the People: We Belong, We Care, We Serve'.

Inquiries and request for forms should be sent to Mmabatho Mashaba on 012 683 2814 or via email on Mmabatho.Mashaba@cpsi.co.za. Inquiries can also be directed to Khaliphile Zwane at 012 683 2841 or on Khaliphile.Zwane@cpsi.co.za or cpsiawards@cpsi.co.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)