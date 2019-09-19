International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

False red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza

Devdiscourse News Desk Tel Aviv
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:42 IST
False red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza

Multiple false red alert sirens were activated on Thursday evening in some southern Israeli communities near Gaza strip.

It was reported that the rocket sirens were activated in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.

There was no word initially on whether any rockets were actually fired and crossed into Israeli territory. But later the Israel Defense Force clarified that those were false alarms and there were no rockets fired.

It added that the alarms might have been activated due to the sound of gunfire within the Gaza Strip

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019