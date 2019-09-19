False red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza

Multiple false red alert sirens were activated on Thursday evening in some southern Israeli communities near Gaza strip.

It was reported that the rocket sirens were activated in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.

There was no word initially on whether any rockets were actually fired and crossed into Israeli territory. But later the Israel Defense Force clarified that those were false alarms and there were no rockets fired.

It added that the alarms might have been activated due to the sound of gunfire within the Gaza Strip

הופעלה אזעקת צבע אדום בעיר שדרות, ביישוב איבים, בקיבוצים ארז, גבים, מפלסים וניר עם ובמכללת ספיר. הפרטים בבדיקה pic.twitter.com/HXBiAQ1QZp — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.