Left Menu

Ayush Badoni to Join Indian Squad for Remaining ODIs Against New Zealand

Ayush Badoni replaces Washington Sundar in India's ODI squad against New Zealand due to Sundar's rib injury. Badoni, an emerging talent from Delhi with a notable IPL stint, will join the team in Rajkot for the second ODI match, sidelining him from Delhi's quarterfinal against Vidarbha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:43 IST
Ayush Badoni to Join Indian Squad for Remaining ODIs Against New Zealand
Ayush Badoni
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, India's cricket team has announced Ayush Badoni as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who has been sidelined due to a rib injury. Sundar's injury occurred in the first ODI match against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The injury prompted an immediate substitution to maintain team competitiveness, with Ayush Badoni stepping up to fill the void. Badoni, celebrated for his batting and off-spin skills, will join the squad in Rajkot for the upcoming ODI.

This move effectively rules Badoni out of Delhi's quarterfinal match against Vidarbha. His growing reputation, bolstered by his IPL appearances, and his all-round capabilities, make him a valuable addition to the Indian lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
2
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India
3
Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

Lok Sabha E-Cigarette Controversy: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity

 India
4
JNU's Milestones: From Academic Excellence to Inclusivity and Innovation

JNU's Milestones: From Academic Excellence to Inclusivity and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026