Ayush Badoni to Join Indian Squad for Remaining ODIs Against New Zealand

In a recent development, India's cricket team has announced Ayush Badoni as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who has been sidelined due to a rib injury. Sundar's injury occurred in the first ODI match against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The injury prompted an immediate substitution to maintain team competitiveness, with Ayush Badoni stepping up to fill the void. Badoni, celebrated for his batting and off-spin skills, will join the squad in Rajkot for the upcoming ODI.

This move effectively rules Badoni out of Delhi's quarterfinal match against Vidarbha. His growing reputation, bolstered by his IPL appearances, and his all-round capabilities, make him a valuable addition to the Indian lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)