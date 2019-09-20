International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Norway's Equinor, Britain's SSE to build world's biggest offshore wind farm

PTI Oslo
Updated: 20-09-2019 14:39 IST
Norway's Equinor, Britain's SSE to build world's biggest offshore wind farm

Image Credit: Flickr

Norway's Equinor and Britain's SSE Renewables have been selected to build the world's largest offshore wind farm off the British coast, an investment of 10.2 billion euros ($11.3 billion), Equinor said on Friday.

The two energy groups were awarded contracts to develop three large scale offshore wind projects in the North Sea's Dogger Bank area with a capacity of 3.6 GW, expected to produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 4.5 million British homes, Equinor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Norway
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019