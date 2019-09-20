Norway's Equinor, Britain's SSE to build world's biggest offshore wind farm

Norway's Equinor and Britain's SSE Renewables have been selected to build the world's largest offshore wind farm off the British coast, an investment of 10.2 billion euros ($11.3 billion), Equinor said on Friday.

The two energy groups were awarded contracts to develop three large scale offshore wind projects in the North Sea's Dogger Bank area with a capacity of 3.6 GW, expected to produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 4.5 million British homes, Equinor said.

