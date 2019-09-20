Security alert level increased at oil and commercial ports in Kuwait

Kuwait has increased the security alert level at all of its ports, including the oil terminals, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday, citing a decision by the trade and industry minister.

"The decision emphasizes that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports facilities," it said.

Earlier this week, Kuwait's foreign minister called on the country's armed forces to be on high alert and prepared to confront any incident that may destabilize the country's security, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Kuwait stands behind Saudi Arabia following last week's attacks on Aramco oil facilities, the foreign minister added.

Two Aramco plants in Saudi Arabia which are at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility, were attacked by drones on last weekend.

The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Iran aligned Houthi group which is battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen but the United States blamed Iran for the incident.

The attack carried out last Saturday triggered the biggest jump in oil prices in almost 30 years. The prices jumped roughly 12 percent on Monday after the attack sliced the kingdom's production in half and intensified concerns of retaliatory actions in the Middle East.