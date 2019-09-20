Parshottam Rupala highlights record production achieved for food grains

Inaugurating the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2019 Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Rupala highlighted the record production achieved for food grains (285 million tonnes) and also complimented state governments for effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He said that this cooperation has made possible an all-time high production of rice (116 million tonnes), wheat (102.5 million tonnes), pulses and oilseeds. He expressed concerned about the shortage of oilseeds for which he suggested launching a separate mission to increase capacity and reduce import of edible oils. The Minister emphasized that the demand for fertilizers should be made after consultation with farmer organizations at the District level. The State Agriculture Departments should furnish their fertilizer demands to Centre in time so that availability can be ensured to farmers at crucial stages of crops. He stressed taking advantage of favorable weather conditions so that better production can be achieved in the Rabi season. The State Agriculture Departments of Gujarat and Punjab should remain vigilant for locust attack as it has been reported in Rajasthan, he added.

In his address, Secretary (AC&FW) Shri Sanjay Aggrawal informed that at the onset of monsoon ensuing Kharif season was slow but recorded an area of 1054 lakh hectare and it is expected that area coverage will surpass normal area. The department has decided to distribute seed mini-kits for Rabi crops, pulses, and oilseed with the active involvement of State Agriculture Departments. As far as Kisan Credit Card is concerned, major changes in terms of waiver of the registration fee, the minimum time for issuance of KCC, widening the range of loans etc have been made for covering a large number of farmers. He said inputs have been received from State Agriculture Departments for modification in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the scheme would be reviewed accordingly. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi oilseed and pulses would be decided shortly.

Secretary (DARE) Shri Mahapatra informed that 45 biofortified varieties have been released with the enhanced percentage of nutrients, protein, etc. The State Agriculture Departments have been asked to provide support for strengthening the seed hubs. There is a need to strengthen the Lab to Land connect for the maximum benefit of farmers.

Secretary (Fertilizer) informed that a Fertilizer Awareness Drive will be organized by State Agriculture Departments on the onset of Rabi season. The requirement for fertilizers needs to be generated at the district level and needs to be forwarded to Centre by State Agriculture Departments. A buffer stock of fertilizers like urea would be explored at the state level.

Presentations by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare were made on the subject of Credit, PMFBY, MSP operation, Farmers Welfare, and Fertilizers. Three State Government presentations were also delivered and various components of flagship schemes were deliberated upon. Further, key implementation issues were discussed during the interactive sessions with state governments/UTs.

The National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2019 was organized on 20.09.2019 at NASC, Pusa, New Delhi. The conference was inaugurated by Sh. Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The Conference was graced by Secretary (AC&FW), Secretary (DARE), Secretary (Fertilizers) and senior officers from DAC&FW, DARE, ICAR & State Governments/UTs.

(With Inputs from PIB)