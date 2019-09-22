China: Truck rams into crowd in Hunan province; 10 killed, several injured

A truck rammed into a crowd of people at a traditional market in Central China on Sunday, according to the transport police.

As many as ten people have been killed and 16 others have been injured as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. local time on Sunday in Huashi town of Xiangtan City District in Hunan Province. The truck loaded with gravel drove was coming down an incline when the driver lost control and drove into a crowd of people resulting in casualties and injuries.

All victims were sent to the nearest hospitals. The extent of the injuries of the victims is not known as of now.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.