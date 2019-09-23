Watch: Huge fire breaks out near Clifton Heights in Cincinnati

A huge fire broke out at Addison and Halstead streets near the Clifton Heights neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday. Cincinnati fire crews were on the scene battling the massive fire with flames spreading to at least three homes.

The fire reportedly started at a home on Addison and spread to other homes on Halstead street.

The blaze, initially a two-alarm fire, later rose to a three-alarm fire. Firefighters were called to Addison and Halstead streets just after 4:30 a.m.

A woman in a wheelchair was rescued out of one home and a total of at least three homes were on fire, initial emergency communication reports indicated. One of the homes that caught fire collapsed.

The woman was fine and there were no reports of injuries as of now. Duke Energy responded to the scene and cut the power to the homes.

By 5:45 a.m., fire crews appeared to have most of the blaze under control.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced families.

Fire crews said they were not sure how many total people were impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.