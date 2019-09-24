Suspicious package found at Burnley Cricket Club, roads closed

A suspicious package has been found at Burnley Cricket Club on Belvedere Road, officials from the Burnley Police Department said in a tweet. Officers are at the scene and a 100m cordon has been put up around the club while investigations continue.

Bomb squad officers have been called to assess the package and residents and motorists have been warned there is disruption in the area.

Road closures are currently in place on Harry Potts Way, Belvedere Road up to Holcombe Drive, Ridge Road, Leyland Road, and Albert Road.

Around 50 properties on Belvedere Road and Leyland Road are being evacuated.

An official rest center for those evacuated from the suspicious package in Burnley has been set up at the St Peter's Center.

The tweet by the Burnley Police read, "We're currently responding to reports a suspicious package has been found at Burnley Cricket Club, Belvedere Road.

"Officers are at the scene and a 100m cordon is in place. The EOD has been called. We're expecting some disruption in the area & will update you when we can."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.