Trilateral maritime exercise MALABAR scheduled from 26 Sep to 4 Oct

The 23rd edition of the Trilateral Maritime Exercise MALABAR is scheduled between the navies of India, Japan and USA from 26 Sep to 04 Oct 19 off the coast of Japan. Two frontline indigenously designed and built Indian Naval Ships, the Multipurpose Guided Missile Frigate Sahyadri and ASW Corvette Kiltan, with Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet embarked on board, arrived at Sasebo today, to participate in the Exercise. In addition to the ships, a 'P8I' Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, also arrived in Japan for the Exercise. The US Navy is being represented by USS McCampbell, a Los Angeles-Class Attack Submarine and a 'P8A' Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The JMSDF would be participating with its Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer JS Kaga, Guided Missile Destroyers JS Samidare and Choukai and a 'P1' Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

MALABAR 2019 would endeavor to further strengthen India - Japan - US Naval cooperation and enhance interoperability, based on shared values and principles. The Exercise would encompass conduct of complex maritime operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains, and focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Air and Anti-Surface Firings, Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) including Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and tactical scenario-based Exercise at Sea. In addition, the partner navies would conduct official protocol visits, professional interactions including Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), reciprocal ship visits, sports fixtures, and social events during the harbor phase.

Participation of IN ships and aircraft in the Exercise would significantly bolster the strong maritime bonds of friendship between the three countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)