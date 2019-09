An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Type-69 Trainer aircraft crashed near Gwalior on 25 Sep 19 at 1000 hrs (approx). The aircraft was on a routine mission and was airborne from Air Force Station Gwalior. Aircraft crashed at an approximate distance of 6 NM while on approach for landing. Both the Pilots ejected safely and were picked up by rescue Helicopter. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

(With Inputs from PIB)