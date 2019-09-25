Hong Kong: Sha Tin MTR station closed after violent protests

Hong Kong authorities have closed the Sha Tin MTR station on Wednesday after violent protests at the spot, according to a report by SCMP. According to the report, angry crowds vandalized the facility over the detainment of commuter suspected to have jumped the turnstiles.

Hong Kong riot police moved in to clear the area as MTR Corporation announced the temporary closure of the Sha Tin MTR station.

The vandalism at Sha Tin MTR station comes as dozens of Hong Kong anti-government protesters appeared in court on Wednesday charged with rioting and other offenses over violent clashes two months ago near China's main representative office.

The court on Wednesday adjourned the case until Nov. 19 after prosecutors said they needed more time to study 35 hours of video, including police, online and CCTV footage. The 44 defendants were released on bail.

Violence has hit parts of Hong Kong at different times over the last three months, but life goes on as normal most of the time. But pictures of petrol bombs and street clashes broadcasted worldwide might be a huge embarrassment for Beijing before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Oct. 1.