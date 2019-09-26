International Development News
OPEC's Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

Reuters Vienna
Updated: 26-09-2019 10:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's quick moves to restore output have been crucial to curbing oil price volatility after the global oil market had been shaken up following the recent attacks on some of its facilities, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Thursday.

Barkindo also said OPEC expected robust long-term growth in oil demand, especially from developing nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Austria
