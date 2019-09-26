Bomb explosion hits Somali capital Mogadishu

A bomb explosion has hit the Somalian capital Mogadishu on Thursday, Voice of America (VOA) broadcaster Harun Maruf reported on his verified Twitter account.

Residents heard the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of K-5 area in Mogadishu.

At least one person was injured following the explosion from suspected Improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bulletproof vehicle at K-Junction.

Reports indicate the vehicle was being used by road construction workers.

There was no information immediately available about the extent of the injuries.

An explosion also occured yesterday in Mogadishu targeting an army convoy escorting Somali officials.

Three soldiers were killed after an Improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated and hit their vehicle.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Taleh intersection in Hodan district of Mogadishu.

Two bystanders were also injured in the explosion, as per reports.