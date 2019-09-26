President urges Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati to ensure youth participation in seminar

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated a seminar on 'Spirituality for Human and Social Development' today (September 26, 2019) in New Delhi. This seminar is being organised by the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mahatma Gandhi had understood very well that emphasis on spiritual values is essential for the establishment of peace and non-violence in the world. He made it clear that the uplift human society is only possible on the foundation of truth, non-violence, peace, and harmony. These thoughts of Gandhiji are relevant even today and will remain relevant in the future as well.

The President said that Gandhian values are relevant to address a range of contemporary issues our world is facing, such as terrorism, violence, corruption, immorality, discrimination based on - religion, race, language, - and climate change. The global community will benefit from following the path shown by Gandhiji.

The President said that youth comprise 65 percent of our population. Connecting them to Gandhiji's ideals will help create a better society. He urged Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati to ensure maximum participation of youth in their programs.

(With Inputs from PIB)