Afghanistan: 3 civilians killed in shelling by Pakistani forces in Kunar

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 26-09-2019 17:23 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

As many as three civilians were killed as a result of shelling by Pakistani forces in Kunar province of Afghanistan, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing local officials.

It was not immediately clear what the target of the artillery fire was.

According to some unconfirmed reports, all three civilians were children.

Pakistani forces frequently shell positions in Kunar which is on the border with Pakistan.

Around the end of August also, there were reports that Pakistan had fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in just three days. The shelling left several houses destroyed and resulted in casualties as well.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
