MP to get 40 MW power from Northern Grid

PTI Jabalpur
Updated: 28-09-2019 12:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh will get 40 MW power from the Northern Grid of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for Rs 3.20 per unit tariff, an official said here on Saturday. According to M P Chincholkar, chief general manager (commercial) of the MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL), the state, if required, can draw 40 MW power from the Northern Grid on availability of surplus power at a lower tariff.

On Friday, the MPPMCL signed an agreement with the NTPC and its two joint venture companies - Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd and Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd- in this regard, he said. The agreement was signed at MPPMCL headquarters at Shakti Bhawan here.

Madhya Pradesh, which comes under the Western Grid of the NTPC, has become the first state of the grid to get 40 MW power from the Northern Grid, Chincholkar said.

