CPCB task force asks NCR states to closely monitor action plans for pollution hotspots

A Central Pollution Control Board-led task force has asked all states in the National Capital Region to closely monitor the implementation of action plans for pollution hotspots and submit weekly reports to it and the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. At a review meeting on Friday, the 10-member CPCB task force on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lists measures to be followed according to air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure immediate action for paving roads and controlling dust emission in industrial areas.

The task force reviewed the current air quality scenario, stubble burning incidents reported from Punjab, meteorological forecast and preparedness of the DPCC and the pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. V K Soni from Indian Meteorological Department informed the CPCB task force that air quality in the NCR is expected to remain in the 'satisfactory' category till October 3 and considering the prevailing weather pattern, it is unlikely that there would be a major change or deterioration in air quality during the first week of October.

The task force asked the DPCC and the pollution control boards to monitor industrial areas for emissions as well as dumping and burning of waste. CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava asked them to seek daily reports from implementing agencies and ensure penalization and prosecution of defaulting agencies if needed.

The CPCB task force also recommended undertaking a special drive for clearing of municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition waste in 10 days. "Power distribution companies may be requested to maintain uninterrupted power supply to prevent the use of diesel generator sets in the winter," it suggested.

During the meeting, the DPCC informed the task force that night patrolling, especially in industrial areas, will be initiated from October 1 and all industrial units will switch to piped natural gas by October 31. The DPCC has initiated action at 13 pollution hotspots in the national capital, its Member Secretary Arun Mishra told the CPCB taskforce.

Representatives of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan informed the task force about action being taken for dust mitigation, and the management of municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition waste. The states said they were maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring complaints on social media and have deputed guards to prevent open burning of garbage.

