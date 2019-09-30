Iraq-Syria border crossing reopens after years of IS dominance

A major Iraq-Syria border crossing has reopened after it was taken back from the Islamic State, according to AFP. The western Anbar province town of Qaim, which borders the Syrian town of Albu Kamal, which was also an Islamic State stronghold, was recaptured from IS in 2017 as Iraq declared victory over the rebel group.

The towns lie on a strategic supply route and the crossing between them had only been open for government or military traffic but it is now reportedly opened for travelers and trade as well.

Islamic State in 2014 seized vast swathes of land in both Iraq and Syria, declaring a caliphate across both countries. Iraq declared victory over the group in 2017 and it lost its last territory in Syria earlier this year. Iraq's government recently called for the reinstatement of Syria's membership of the Arab League, which was suspended in 2011 over its crackdown on protesters at the start of the civil war.

