69 Taliban terrorists killed, injured in clearance operations in Afghanistan

As many as 69 Taliban terrorists were killed and injured in clearance operations in Afghanistan, according to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan.

The statement said 45 Taliban terrorists killed and 19 others were wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of several joint clearance operations carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Belcheragh, Daulat Abad, Almar, Qisar, Khowaja Sab Posh and Shirin Tagab districts of Faryab.

ANDSF also seized weapons and some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition. 11 ANDSF members were also wounded in the operations.

Meanwhile, two Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were wounded in a clearance operation carried out by ANDSF in Sorgodar region, Lashkar Gah City of Helmand.

Several villages of Lashkar Gah were cleared of terrorists and ANDSF detected 20 various types of landmines.