Updated: 01-10-2019 17:56 IST
Increased law enforcement presence at Blanding area schools after threat

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Blanding Area Schools in Utah on Tuesday, October 1st due to a 'possible social media threat'.

San Juan School District posted on Twitter saying they are working closely with local law enforcement.

"We are confident that there is no eminent danger to our students or staff," the tweet stated.

The possible threat was directed at San Juan High School. As a precaution, extra officers will be stationed at the high school and other schools in the area.

"As always, if something appears out of the ordinary, please report it to the appropriate authority," the district said.

COUNTRY : United States
