Plog Run just beginning of fit India, Kiren Rijiju says

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) Shri Kiren Rijiju flagged off Fit India Plog Run organised by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports here today, on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Stadium. He was joined by plogger Ripu Daman, eminent sportspersons, students belonging to different schools of Delhi, Doctors, NGOs, and other institutions. Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari was also present on the occasion.

Greeting everybody on the occasion for being part of the Fit India Plog Run, the minister said that the enthusiasm of all sections of the society to join in the initiative towards a fitter, cleaner country is praiseworthy and encouraging. He said the Plog Run is just the beginning of fit India, envisioned by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, where everybody is mentally as well as physically fit. If all of us are fit, then only the country will be fit. Shri Rijiju said that such events are being organized all over the country, and even reports are being received from abroad about such activities. He said that such runs will create awareness among the people of the country. This is not a one-off event, but it is the beginning of the movement, which will continue. He said that that the Fit India movement is a move to make India a great nation. The minister said that today the father of the nation is being remembered, and plogging is a tribute to him and his vision, to bring about cleanliness in all walks of life, as plogging is a combination of picking up wastes (particularly plastics) and jogging.

Nehru Yuva Kendras, NSS centers, and government and private institutions across the country are also organizing the Plog Run to ensure that fitness and cleanliness become a way of life for people.

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to the nation, asking every Indian citizen to combine fitness and cleanliness in their lives through Plogging in his Mann Ki Baat address broadcast on 29th September 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)