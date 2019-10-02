International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cleanliness drive organized at Chhath Ghat to mark 150th Gandhi Jayanti

Cleaning of River was also carried out simultaneously at Shyam Ghat, Yamneshwar Ghat, Nigambodh Ghat, and Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:18 IST
Cleanliness drive organized at Chhath Ghat to mark 150th Gandhi Jayanti

WAPCOS is a leading technology-driven consultancy and EPC organization with a strong global presence in the fields of Water, Power and Infrastructure Sectors. Image Credit: Twitter(@cleanganganmcg)

To commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, WAPCOS Limited, A Government of India Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti this morning organized a cleanliness drive at Chhath Ghat, near ITO, New Delhi.

Cleaning of River was also carried out simultaneously at Shyam Ghat, Yamneshwar Ghat, Nigambodh Ghat, and Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi.

Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India was present during the event.

WAPCOS is a leading technology-driven consultancy and EPC organization with a strong global presence in the fields of Water, Power and Infrastructure Sectors. WAPCOS has successfully completed/on-going consultancy assignments in countries covering Asia, Africa, Middle East, South America, and Pacific Island and is operating in more than 47 Countries, at present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019