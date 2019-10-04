New train to serve Sikh pilgrims visiting Sultanpur Lodhi: Piyush Goyal

On the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of "Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Indian Railways is paying obeisance to the Holy Guru by contributing to the year-long celebrations in its own way. The Railway Station in the heritage town of Sultanpur Lodhi, the place where the Saint received enlightenment, is being upgraded with modern amenities. In this connection, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other dignitaries flagged off the extension of train no. 12037/12038 New Delhi - Ludhiana Intercity-Express up to Lohian Khas (via Jalandhar) with new number and name ( 22479/22480 "Sarbat Da Bhala" Express ) today i.e. 04.10.2019 at New Delhi station. On this occasion, Members of Railway Board, General Manager, Northern Railway & senior Railway officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said that the new train will serve the Sikh pilgrims visiting Sultanpur Lodhi on the 550th Birthday of Guru Nanak ji (Prakash Parv). He added that the teachings of Guru Nanak ji should be followed in our lives. This is the important step by Railways as it will provide connectivity to pilgrims visiting Sultanpur Lodhi on the 550th Birthday. Yesterday, second Vande Bharat Express was flagged off which will provide connectivity to pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi. He congratulated all dignitaries present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "I am thankful to Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal ji for providing a new train to Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak ji spent 14 years of his life and approving the name of train "Sarbat Da Bhala" which means "Goodness for All", the name of the train reflects the teaching of Guru Nanak Ji. She added that Railway Ministry has sanctioned the upgrade of Sultanpur Lodhi station and trains from important Sikh pilgrim cities like Nanded, Patna Sahib have been connected to Sultanpur Lodhi. After 70 years, wishes of Sikh pilgrims have been granted."

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that this is an auspicious occasion as the new train will directly connect the National Capital to Sultanpur Lodhi. The Railways is doing commendable service by providing a convenient travel facility to pilgrims visiting Sultanpur Lodhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)