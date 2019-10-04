Perth Royal Show closed for October 4 due to safety fears

Perth Royal Show has been closed for tonight on October 4 due to bad weather in the interest of public safety, Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) said in a statement on Friday.

"With extreme weather conditions this afternoon, we have made the decision to close the Perth Royal Show for today, in the interest of public safety. We apologize for any inconvenience. Any visitors affected by the closure will be issued with a re-entry pass for tomorrow," the statement read.

The Perth Royal Show is an annual agricultural show held in Perth, Western Australia at the Claremont Showground. It features informational exhibits, agricultural competitions and displays animals, a fairground and rides, and show bags.