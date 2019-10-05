International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-10-2019 04:30 IST
U.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology

Image Credit: ANI

U.S. trade officials said on Friday they were eliminating the exemption for bifacial solar panels from the Trump administration's tariffs on overseas-made solar products.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in an online statement it was withdrawing the exclusion for imported bifacial solar panels, a new technology through which power is produced on both sides of a cell.

The USTR had announced the exemption in June. Under tariffs imposed in early 2018, the rate for solar panels had been set at 30% and then lowered to 25%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019