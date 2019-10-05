At least 8 killed in attack near Rwanda-Congo border - report

At least 8 people have been killed and 18 others were injured in an attack near the Rwanda-Congo border on Saturday, AFP reported quoting police. "Those criminals killed eight people including six who were killed using traditional weapons and two who were shot dead. 18 people were injured and are being attended by doctors," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement.

#BREAKING Eight killed, 18 wounded in attack near Rwanda-DRCongo border: police pic.twitter.com/ykZbd8v4sk — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 5, 2019

It was not clear who the attackers were or where they came from but Rwanda has in the past seen incursions by fighters from the rebel FDLR force from their bases in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The FDLR is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled after taking part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Over the years various groups opposed to Rwanda have found sanctuary in DRC's vast eastern jungles from where they have occasionally launched attacks on the country.