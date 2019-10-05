International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

At least 8 killed in attack near Rwanda-Congo border - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Kigali
Updated: 05-10-2019 20:14 IST
At least 8 killed in attack near Rwanda-Congo border - report

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 8 people have been killed and 18 others were injured in an attack near the Rwanda-Congo border on Saturday, AFP reported quoting police. "Those criminals killed eight people including six who were killed using traditional weapons and two who were shot dead. 18 people were injured and are being attended by doctors," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement.

Also Read: WHO accused of rationing Ebola vaccine in DR Congo

It was not clear who the attackers were or where they came from but Rwanda has in the past seen incursions by fighters from the rebel FDLR force from their bases in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The FDLR is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled after taking part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Over the years various groups opposed to Rwanda have found sanctuary in DRC's vast eastern jungles from where they have occasionally launched attacks on the country.

READ MORE ON : Rwanda Congo
COUNTRY : Rwanda
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019