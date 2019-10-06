9 people shot by gunman in bar in Kansas City

As many as nine people were shot overnight by a gunman after he entered a bar in Kansas City and opened fire, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department on Sunday morning.

At least four of them were killed inside the bar itself and five others were injured in the shooting incident that took place at Tequila KC, formerly the Blue Rose, in the area of 10th and Central Avenue.

Police received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC bar at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET), local media reported citing police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. Officers arrived to find four people dead inside the bar. Five others were transported to area hospitals, all in stable condition, Tomasic said.

Police found handgun shell cases at the scene, but it is not clear whether one or more shooters were involved in the incident. According to local media reports, the suspect has not been detained yet. The motive behind the shooting was not known immediately.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the area. Officers cleared the bar early Sunday morning and were waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.