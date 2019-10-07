135 arrested in Extinction Rebellion London protests: Police

As much as 135 people have been arrested for participating in the climate change protests in London, Reuters reported quoting the London police. The Extinction Rebellion protest group has launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions. Protesters have also blocked the Lambeth Bridge in London.

Extinction Rebellion had earlier said that the arrests showed that British authorities considered the group a significant movement.

The protests, which organizers expect to bring 10,000 people to the British capital, are part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion", with similar actions taking part in Australia, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Extinction Rebellion came to prominence in April when it disrupted traffic in central London for 11 days. More than 1,000 activists were arrested at that time, of whom 850 were prosecuted for various public disorder offenses. So far, 250 have been convicted.