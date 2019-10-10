Netherlands starts talks with Ukraine regarding MH17 crash investigation

The Netherlands has started talks with Ukraine regarding the investigation of Kyiv's role in the MH17 crash, Sputnik reported citing the Durch foreign minister.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, an investigation of Kyiv's role in the MH17 crash will be carried out by an independent organization that will submit the results to the Dutch authorities.

The Netherlands along with Australia said on Wednesday they will pursue criminal prosecutions for those responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that killed 298 people even if it takes many years.

The airliner was shot down on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as it was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing everyone on board.

A Dutch-led investigative team in June charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with murder, though the suspects are likely to be tried in absentia in the Netherlands.

International arrest warrants have been issued for the four suspects, but Dutch authorities said Russia has not cooperated with the inquiry and is not expected to surrender defendants. Russia's Foreign Ministry has denied that it had not cooperated but said the investigation was intended to damage Moscow's reputation.

Last year Russian President Vladimir Putin called MH17's downing a "terrible tragedy" but said Moscow was not to blame and there were other explanations for what happened.