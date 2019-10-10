Minister thanked to include PoJK Displaced families in Rehabilitation Package

A delegation of Pak occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) Displaced Persons today called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and thanked him for the Union Cabinet's decision to include 5300 families of Displaced Persons also in the Rehabilitation Package, which was announced in 2016 on the directions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The members of the delegation wanted to seek certain clarifications about the implementation part of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday and requested that, following yesterday's cabinet decision, the benefits of the Rehabilitation Package should be uniformly available to 5300 Displaced families which had been left out of the package earlier and the procedure for this should be simple.

Following the request from the members of the delegation, Dr. Jitendra Singh arranged a meeting of the delegation with senior officers of Union Home Ministry dealing with the subject of Rehabilitation Package. The members of the delegation later said, their inputs and suggestions were received with patience which, the Home Ministry would examine-in course of time and try to make the procedure as simple and convenient as possible.

Dr. Jitendra Singh described the Cabinet decision of yesterday as yet another major breakthrough for Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the government has the capacity and courage to take decisions and therefore, it is this government that can take the decisions to resolve these issues.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appealed to guard against false rumors or misinformation sought to be spread by certain vested interests, who are uncomfortable with the government's decisive approach to resolving all the J&K related matters, whether that be Article 370, 35-A or West Pak Refugees or PoJK Displaced Persons or Kashmiri Pandits.

In the times to come, Dr. Jitendra Singh assured that the new set up after the 31st of October will unfold huge benefits which will be realized only when these unfold in the next few months.

Besides Mahendra Mehta, prominent members of the delegation included Shyam Gupta, Madan Mohan, Bodh Raj, Manoj Khandelwal, and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)