High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s application for stay of prosecution

The former president is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand Arms Deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk Cape Town
Updated: 11-10-2019 17:10 IST
According to media reports, Zuma had earlier this year asked the court to strike the matter off the roll. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of his prosecution.

According to media reports, Zuma had earlier this year asked the court to strike the matter off the roll.

Reading the order, Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday morning dismissed the application with costs.

The trial is now expected to begin next week. However, according to media reports, he is expected to appeal to today's judgment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

COUNTRY : South Africa
