Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss development projects

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma called on the Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today and discussed a wide range of development projects and schemes in the State.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the status of various Centrally funded projects under NLCPR of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the projects under the North Eastern Council (NEC). The subject related to the submission of utilization certificates and the release of more funds was also discussed.

The Chief Minister briefed the DoNER Minister about the progress made on the construction including MBT of Pynursla-Latangriwan road towards Mawlynnong. The project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.97 crore in September 2019 and the Ministry had also released Rs 10 lakh for the tendering process. The upgradation of Mawsmai-Shella from Laittyra village up to Kynrem falls was also discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the state of Meghalaya has high tourism potential and rich scenic beauty. This needs to be explored, he added. He said that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given high priority to the development of northeastern states.

Besides the above, the Chief Minister also discussed the cadre-related issues of IAS officers of the state.

(With Inputs from PIB)