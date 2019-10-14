Pradeep Kumar takes over as Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board

Shri Pradeep Kumar has taken over as Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Govt. of India on 11th October 2019. Prior to this, Shri Pradeep Kumar worked as Director General, NAIR. Shri Pradeep Kumar is an Officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineer (IRSSE) of 1981 batch.

Shri Pradeep Kumar is Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee), Master of Engineering (Communication Systems) from University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee), Master of Business Administration (Marketing & Finance) from Southern Cross University, New South Wales, Australia, 2000.

Shri Kumar joined Northern Railway in 1983. During the course of his illustrious career, Shri Kumar has held several important executives and managerial positions on Indian Railways. He has served on Northern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South Central Railway, West Central Railway, Railway Electrification, Railway Board and RailTel Corporation of India Limited, New Delhi, besides serving as DG/NAIR, Vadodara.

Some of the important assignments during his service include Additional General Manager, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, Chief Safety Officer, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata, Divisional Railway Manager, South Central Railway, Vijayawada, Executive Director (Signal Project) & Director (Telecommunication), Railway Board, New Delhi, General Manager (Business Development) and Executive Director in RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel), New Delhi.

He has traveled widely over various countries and undergone training in High-Speed Rail at Japan, Strategic Management at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, etc. His areas of expertise include telecom network design & planning, train operations & disaster management, signaling projects managements, etc.

