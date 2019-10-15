NZ Vegetarian Society encouraging Kiwis to consider vegetarianism

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin is encouraging New Zealanders to consider the impact that vegetarianism can have on their world. October is Vegetarian Awareness Month, and it's a great time to learn about plant-based diets. Adopting a vegetarian diet is something that all of us can do - for other animals, for the environment, and for our health.

New Zealanders are becoming increasingly concerned about animal welfare, environmental degradation, and human health issues, Mr. McKibbin says. One form of action that is often overlooked is dietary change. Adopting a vegetarian diet is something simple that each of us can do to have a meaningful impact, and it can motivate action in other areas, too.

Making one positive change can lead to others, Mr. McKibbin explains:

"It's easy to feel hopeless when it comes to animal rights abuses, the climate crisis, and poor health - but one there's one thing that all of us can do, which will have a really positive impact, and that's adopt a vegetarian or vegan diet. Those who make such changes often find that this helps them to feel more optimistic that change can happen, which in turn enables them to do more for those around them."

The NZ Vegetarian Society is holding a series of library talks to help New Zealanders learn more about plant-based diets. Viki Spear will be giving a talk, Vegan Living, this Saturday 19 October at 2 pm, at Mount Roskill Library (546 Mount Albert Rd, Three Kings, Auckland).

Mr. McKibbin is encouraging everyone to attend:

"The talk is free, and it's a great opportunity to learn more about the impact veganism can have on your world. Even if you're not ready to go vegan right away, you'll pick up some tips that will help you get started. Viki is our nutritionist, so she knows her stuff, and she has a really welcoming approach. What have you got to lose?"

Attendees will also be able to sample some of the NZ Vegetarian Society's Vegan Certified products. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/food-dining/vegan-certified-products/

The NZ Vegetarian Society is also running its annual Think Kind student competition. The finalists have been announced, and you can vote for your favorite online. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind-2019/2019-think-kind-competition-winners/ Voting closes 31 October, and the winner will be announced on 1 November.