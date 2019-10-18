Interactive painting to promote SDGs in its final display days in Paris

An interactive painting to promote the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is in its final display days on the banks of the Seine river in Paris: A 20-meter-long fresco of painted hands, belonging to more than 5,000 people.

For one week in late September, Parisians were invited to choose one color corresponding to the SDG of their choice, dip their hands, and leave prints forming a growing and colorful showcase on the walls along the iconic river's edges to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the ambitious 2030 Agenda.

The project, supported by the UN Regional Information Centre (UNRIC) France and Monaco Office, is the work of three street artists who designed and hosted the week-long event.

Spectators can enjoy the collaborative artwork, located below the Leopold Sedar-Senghor Bridge, at 11 Quai Anatole France in Paris.