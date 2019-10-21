Azad Hind Government represents vision laid down by Netaji Bose: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel took part in the commemoration event of the 76th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government today at Red Fort, Delhi.

Union Minister congratulated the nation on the proud occasion of the 76th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Azad Hind government represented the vision laid down by Subhas Chandra Bose. Azad Hind government was actively involved in nation-building and had even started its own bank, currency, postal stamps and army, he added.

The Minister emphasized to bring back the audio clip of Netaji Subhas from Singapore in which he can be heard declaring the formation of the Azad Hind Government.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that the nation salutes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose whose supreme sacrifice and leadership continues to guide our young generation, he thanked the able leadership of the Prime Minister who is taking this journey ahead with full zeal and confidence.

Secretary, Culture, Shri Arun Goel, Secretary-General of Netaji Subhash INA Trust, Shri Sanjay Choudhary and Niladri Banerjee, Member, Open Platform for Netaji were also present during the commemoration of this historical event.

(With Inputs from PIB)