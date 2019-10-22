Taking part in peace processes made women more inclusive: UN deputy chief 

The UN deputy chief told the African Union's Peace and Security Council on Monday that gender equality was key to sustaining peace and keeping on track for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), across the continent.

Speaking in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, at the beginning of a joint UN-AU solidarity mission on women, peace, and security to the Horn of Africa, Amina Mohammed called on countries to create space so that women can lead.

Having women taking part in peace processes made them "more inclusive, effective and durable" she said.

The Deputy Secretary-General also took part in the launch of the Ethiopian Chapter of the African Women Leaders Network and addressed an event linked to the UN Blue Heart Campaign, a UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) initiative to fight human trafficking.

"Multiple targets under the SDGs call for addressing human trafficking, to prevent abuse and exploitation, eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls, eradicate forced labor and child labor, and stop transnational organized crime", she said.

"Eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls depends upon fair and effective institutions to access justice and essential services", she added, "but far too often, institutions have let down women and the barriers remain formidable and pervasive.

She noted that "marginalized and at-risk women, with limited resources or access to the formal economy, are often preyed upon by organized crime networks. Almost three-quarters of trafficking victims detected globally are women and girls."