Children 'stranded' in schools in Balakot area as Pakistan target civilians

Dozens of children have been "stranded" in their schools in the Balakot area due to shelling along the Indian border on Tuesday, Times Now reported. The report also said that 2 civilians have been injured due to the shelling reportedly from the Pakistan side. The injured included a 60-year old woman who was shifted to a government hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "She has a firearm injury in her left abdomen," said the doctor. "Ultrasound is being done, which will establish the depth of injury or wound," added the doctor.

Earlier in the day, it was being reported that Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakot sector of Mendhar.

#Breaking | Shelling underway at Balakot sector, J&K. Pak targets innocent civilians again. Sources: Children stranded inside school; 2 civilians injured. TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta with more details. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/umQ60Ws5SP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 22, 2019

Update: The firing from Pakistan's side was stopped at 2:00 pm, news agency ANI reported.