Children 'stranded' in schools in Balakot area as Pakistan target civilians

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 20:42 IST
Dozens of children have been "stranded" in their schools in the Balakot area due to shelling along the Indian border on Tuesday, Times Now reported. The report also said that 2 civilians have been injured due to the shelling reportedly from the Pakistan side. The injured included a 60-year old woman who was shifted to a government hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "She has a firearm injury in her left abdomen," said the doctor. "Ultrasound is being done, which will establish the depth of injury or wound," added the doctor.

Earlier in the day, it was being reported that Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakot sector of Mendhar.

Update: The firing from Pakistan's side was stopped at 2:00 pm, news agency ANI reported.

