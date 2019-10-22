Iraq sacks 7 army commanders amid deadly protests - report

The Iraqi government has sacked as much as 7 army commanders of different provinces after deadly protests in the country, according to AFP. The news about sacking comes right after the news agency reported that the death toll in Iraq is updated to 157.

Iraq has been hit by violent protests that started due to public rage over chronic shortages of jobs, electricity and clean water. Iraqis blame politicians and officials for systemic corruption that has prevented Iraq from recovering after years of sectarian violence and devastating war to defeat Islamic State.