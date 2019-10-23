Menulog reveals New Zealand’s most popular restaurants

Online food delivery platform Menulog has revealed New Zealand's most popular eateries in its Winter Restaurant Awards series.

Great Spice in Tauranga has been awarded New Zealand's People's Choice restaurant, after receiving the most votes out of 56 restaurants nominated from across the country.

A first-time People's Choice winner, Great Spice offers a wide variety of authentic Indian cuisine to suit all tastes from fresh aromatic gravies to soft fluffy naans and golden samosas.

Owner of Great Spice, Khem Aryal, said, "Our dishes are special because we make food from the heart. Our passion is to serve authentic food – we love the food we cook and hope it shines through when people try our dishes."

Menulog's Commercial Director, Rory Murphy said, "The Menulog Restaurant Awards are designed to recognize the hard work and success of our restaurant partners, particularly those who have delivered an excellent culinary experience to local customers."

"Great Spice has done an exceptional job bringing authentic cuisine to Tauranga and welcoming customers with open arms. This service and their delicious food keep customers coming back for more which is why Great Spice won People's Choice. It's a huge achievement for Khem and the team."

The overall National award, which was based on outstanding order numbers and overall customer satisfaction, was won by South Auckland based local Curry Palace that specializes in Indian and Chinese cuisines.

The Menulog Winter Restaurant Awards also revealed the most popular restaurant in each region, with winners including:

Central Auckland - Mt Everest Kitchen in Blockhouse Bay, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant.North Shore (Auckland) – King of India Takeaways & Delivery in Mairangi Bay, which offers a range of Indian specialties.

South Auckland - Goody's Indian Takeaway & Deliveries in Manurewa, offers Indian cuisine as well as Fish and Chips.

West Auckland – Crusty's Pizza Burger in Hobsonville, offers Halal options and meals crafted using fresh ingredients made with secret recipes.

Bay of Plenty Region – Thai Thani in Papamoa pride themselves on their fresh, exotic flavors.

Canterbury Region – Pepper Bridge Indian, tucked away in Addington Square, is a hidden gem with a great atmosphere.

Otago Region – Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant was one of the very first authentic Indian restaurants in Dunedin, offering genuine delicacies of Indian cuisine.

Waikato Region – Chilli India Restaurant in Hamilton, dishes up great, fresh flavors every time.

Wellington Region – Spices Indian Takeaway in Churton Park, offers a great range of curries ensuring the flavours are never outdone by the spice.

This season, Menulog has also unveiled the top trending dishes across New Zealand from Steak Fried Rice to Butter Chicken, these restaurants took out the top spot when it came to favorite winter feeds on certain occasions:

Best Fakeaway Dish - When it comes to taking the credit for delicious food, Chinese restaurant Golden Bridge in Herne Bay's Steak Fried Rice has been the most popular dish for Kiwis to claim as their own home-cooked meal

Best Netflix and Chill - a night in with pizza from Wairoa Pizzas has become a popular alternative to the traditional date night, especially the 5 piece Chicken Wings.

Best Unique Dish - The North Shore's The Flaming Onion is known to surprise and delight. The favorite dish is kumara fries.

Best Chilli Dish – Indian restaurant, The Curry Master in Waiuku, has continued to keep their customers taste buds wanting more with its Chilli Chicken.

Best Comfort Food - When indulging in all things greasy and good, the Butter Chicken from The India Restaurant & Bar in Tuakau continues to deliver hearty and comforting favorites.

The Menulog Restaurant Awards will kick off again next year, with the next season's recipients to be announced in Summer 2020.