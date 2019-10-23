Army chief reviews Eastern Command collective training at Sela

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the collective training conducted by troops of Eastern Command at Sela, approximately 90 kms from the LAC on 22-23 October 2019.

As part of the annual training schedule of exercises, formations of the Army are conducting exercises in the Desert Sector of the Western Theatre and simultaneously exercises in the Eastern Theater.

The aim of the Exercise was to synergize and validate the activities of all arms and services in a high altitude environment. New techniques of acclimatization have also been evolved and validated in the Eastern Command collective training based on recommendations made by the Medical Directorate.

Such exercises are routinely carried out by the Army to evaluate the operational efficiency of formations & units and also to assess the leadership in exercising command and control for their reactions to emerging situations.

Earlier, similar collective training was undertaken by another formation of Eastern Command in the Along Sector.

During the visit, Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the security situation for operational readiness and interacted with the Commanders and troops.

(With Inputs from PIB)