International Development News
Development News Edition

Occupations in Palestine continue and no progress made in two-State solution

A growing number of Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, remains a “substantial obstacle” in the peace process.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:27 IST
Occupations in Palestine continue and no progress made in two-State solution
Emergency healthcare has benefited nearly 450,000 people in Gaza, and almost 400,000 have benefited from drugs and medical supplies.  Image Credit: Pixabay

Pervasive deteriorating facts on the ground in Israeli-Palestinian conflict, "are pushing us every further" from achieving a viable two-State solution, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told the Security Council on Monday.

With the spotlight on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Special Envoy Nicolay Mlandenov detailed "new dangerous flashpoints" emerging in the region, under rapidly shifting developments in the Middle East a whole, which have snowballed into a growing threat to international peace and security.

Occupations in Palestinian areas continue, "and no progress has been made in realizing a negotiated two-State solution", he reported during his quarterly update to the Council on the Middle East. "It is a multi-generational tragedy for the peoples of this land."

A growing number of Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, remains a "substantial obstacle" in the peace process. In the last month, plans have advanced for housing units to expand in the occupied West Bank, and though exact numbers have yet to be confirmed, even without this latest advancement, the approval of settlement expansion so far this year is already greater than that for all of 2018, Mr. Mlandenov explained.

Meanwhile, Palestinian structures have been demolished or seized, as Israeli-issued building permits are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain. The teardown or seizure of 51 structures has displaced 80 Palestinians, including 40 children, he said.

Citing a de-escalation of tensions in recent weeks, the Special Envoy said Gaza has seen a reduction in violence, brokered by the UN and Egypt, however still, "three Palestinians were recently killed by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), and over 500 injured" in demonstrations along the Gaza perimeter he said, urging authorities to exercise restraint in the use of lethal force.

The exposure to violence, particularly for children, must be contained, he said, with one infant killed following tear gas inhalation during West Bank clashes, among two Palestinians killed, in addition to 88 injured in various incidents, including 11 children. Four Israelis, including two Israel Security Forces personnel, were also injured.

In addition, Mr. Mladenov said he is "particularly concerned" by settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, recalling a recent "alarming incident" this month during the annual olive harvest, in which Palestinian farmers, Israeli and foreign volunteers were hit by stones and metal rods by people in the Yitzhar settlement. Four foreign volunteers were injured in addition to one 80-year-old rabbi.

A political core

Highlighting humanitarian gains, Mr. Mladenov said the UN has reported progress on urgent interventions, which "have had an important impact across many sectors": The average daily availability of electricity has doubled from 5.5 hours in the first half of 2018, to 12-15 hours in the first half of 2019, a way for improved water and wastewater treatment, reduced need for expensive fuel to power hospitals, and lower costs for private businesses and families.

Emergency healthcare has benefited nearly 450,000 people in Gaza, and almost 400,000 have benefited from drugs and medical supplies.

In addition, the organization's temporary job creation programs have produced more than 16,000 positions, with another 1,000 expected in the coming weeks.

These efforts collectively represent fruits of dialogue by the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which functions to coordinate international aid, and highlighted the dire need to support Palestinian people and advance the two-State solution in its last meeting on 26 Septemeber.

Mr. Mladenov stressed that while the humanitarian crisis remains a top priority, "I reiterate, once again, that the core of the crisis in Gaza is political."

Such is true for surrounding Middle-Eastern nations, also seeing desperate situations: In Lebanon, 1.5 million are engaging in peaceful demonstrations, protests in Iraq earlier this month resulted in scores of fatalities, nine years of conflict in Syria have taken a devastating toll on civilians, including serious human rights violations and an entire generation of children is growing up in war, he said.

"The people of the region have seen enough violence and injustice. The region cannot afford another war…", he maintained.

Efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian question, as with the Middle East at large, "cannot be sustained on a purely humanitarian basis. They need a political perspective that illuminates a path forward…"

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other gurdwaras in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreemen...

Stir enters 24th day; woman bus conductor kills self, fasting

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees are on strike since October 5 over various demands, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here, police said on Monday. This is the s...

Tainted Sharjeel set to be part of PSL players draft

Pakistans tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of PSL. Sharjeel, who completed a five-year ban for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Boards Anti-Corruption code in August, has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019